Super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) will face Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round all-Canadian rematch for the vacant WBA Gold super lightweight title in the main event of the April 25 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights. The rematch will take place not in Canada, but at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Ulysse Jr. has won three straight since his controversial split decision loss against Claggett in October 2017. Claggett has gone 1-1-1.

In the co-main event, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-1-1, 7 KOs) will defend his NABF bantamweight title against Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round rematch. Their first fight was a highly entertaining draw.

In other action, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (12-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas welterweight title in a 10-round fight against Shoki Sakai (23-9-2, 13 KOs), Marlen Esparza (5-0, 1 KOs) will return to the ring after almost a year of inactivity in an eight-round battle for the vacant NABO female flyweight title, Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (23-2, 12 KOs) will make his comeback in an eight-round super lightweight bout, Kevin Ventura (10-0, 8 KOs) will face Josh Hernandez (8-2, 7 KOs) in a six-round lightweight fight, Raul “Cougar” Curiel (5-0-3 KOs) will fight in a six-round welterweight clash, Anthony Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) will return in a four-round super bantamweight battle, Anthony Garnica (1-0,1 KO) will participate in a four-round featherweight bout. Opponents for Reed, Ventura, Garnica, Reyes and Curiel will be announced shortly.