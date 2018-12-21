It took just 12 amateur fights for light heavyweight Tommy Fury to reach the conclusion that following in the family footsteps was the direction for him to travel. The younger brother of former unified heavyweight champion Tyson makes his professional debut on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena at the age of just 19 against experienced Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10-102-3, 4 KOs).

“Looking back at it now over the years when Tyson and Hughie have been training. They’ve been getting all the coverage, doing the media workouts and doing the fighting – now it is my turn,” said Fury.

“Everyone has seen me lurking in the background for years wondering if I would ever get my shot. Now it has come I’ve got to look forward to the moment, but it has come and I am going to take it with both hands because these opportunities don’t come along all the time.

“I’ve got the best start and I am going to make it a good one.”

In the main event, Josh Warrington defends his IBF world featherweight title against Carl Frampton.