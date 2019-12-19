Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ripped into WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder during a one-minute Instagram rant.

“Hey this is Tyson Fury. This is a special message for Deontay Wilder, the Big Dosser. He’s going around saying he fights all the best heavyweights, but Dominic Breazeale ain’t no best heavyweight. And neither is Luis Ortiz. Dominic Breazeale’s average at best. And the other guy, Luis Ortiz, is average at best, 145 years old, someone you already knocked out. You bum! You go around fighting the best do you? You’ve only fought one good man in your career. That’s me and I beat you. And everyone in the world knows you lost to the Gypsy King. A Gypsy King that was out of the year for 3 years still beat you at 50% I’ll have everything I’ve got that I beat you, dosser. I ain’t afraid about you. I ain’t bothered about you bum. I wasn’t bothered about you back then, and I’m definitely not bothered now. You big dosser. You’re getting it. You. Big. Dosser. You know you lost, your trainer knows you lost, your manager, promoter, wife, kids, they all know The Gypsy King bettered you. Coming for you p***y.”