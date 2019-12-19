Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ripped into WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder during a one-minute Instagram rant.
“Hey this is Tyson Fury. This is a special message for Deontay Wilder, the Big Dosser. He’s going around saying he fights all the best heavyweights, but Dominic Breazeale ain’t no best heavyweight. And neither is Luis Ortiz. Dominic Breazeale’s average at best. And the other guy, Luis Ortiz, is average at best, 145 years old, someone you already knocked out. You bum! You go around fighting the best do you? You’ve only fought one good man in your career. That’s me and I beat you. And everyone in the world knows you lost to the Gypsy King. A Gypsy King that was out of the year for 3 years still beat you at 50% I’ll have everything I’ve got that I beat you, dosser. I ain’t afraid about you. I ain’t bothered about you bum. I wasn’t bothered about you back then, and I’m definitely not bothered now. You big dosser. You’re getting it. You. Big. Dosser. You know you lost, your trainer knows you lost, your manager, promoter, wife, kids, they all know The Gypsy King bettered you. Coming for you p***y.”
Here comes the build up lol. They do know how to sell a fight though
Well said…….Fury loves to hear himself speak and talk smack. However, I am sure only a handful of shallow minded people truly listen.
Someone’s been drinking.
LOL, this from a guy whose last four opponents not named Wilder were Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Francesco Pianetta and Sefer Seferi. And Wallin turned his face into hamburger.
I don’t think much of Wilder’s skill, or his resume, but considering that Fury’s entire reputation is built on beating a 40+ year old great and then a draw with the guy he’s criticizing, this is especially funny. Fury is a tough out for anybody, but he hardly seems anxious to fight anybody besides the hard punching but rather limited Wilder.
If Fury feels so confident, why he didn’t rematch Wilder right away, instead of fighting no hopes?
Even though his performance was brilliant sometimes, seems very obvious that the two times Wilder put him on the mat, (especially the last one) took away his willingness to face him again.
I see one guy scratching the ground like miura fighting bull, eager to do it again, and the other from a safe distance shouting at him.
Let’s see what will happen when both find each other at reach.
You all gotta admit that Tyson Fury IS the closet thing to a Prime Muhammad Ali based on his style and speed. He’s gonna whoop DW again!
Nor even close. Just in the volume of punches we can say when Ali thrown 40, Fury is thinking how to throw the first one
Now thats entertainment
Tyson fury is a entertaining MF , gotta love his personality, decent fighter too
I hate Tyson Fury’s style. He’s boring to watch and rather watch Wilder trying to the knockouts any day. That said, I think Wilder got lucky with punches and dropped Fury two times. Fury has experienced Wilder’s bombs and survived. This time, I think Fury beats Wilder easier.
Shouldn’t make any predictions. I thought AR was going to destroy AJ sooner the second time around. Who knew AR would come heavier from all the partying. Sad. AR could have done much more but chose to blow it away partying.