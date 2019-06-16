By David Robinett at ringside

In the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury staked his claim as “the man” in the heavyweight division, defending his lineal heavyweight championship with a prime Roy Jones-esque beatdown of undefeated contender Tom Schwarz, beating his German opponent into submission until referee Kenny Bayles jumped in at the same time Schwarz’s corner threw in the towel at 2:54 of the second round.

Unlike his superb-but-cautious boxing effort against Deontay Wilder, Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) didn’t appear to have a care in the world against Schwarz (24-1, 16 KOs), starting off as usual by utilizing his length and popping his long jab to keep his opponent safely at bay. But quickly sensing Schwarz didn’t pose the same risk as the Bronze Bomber, Fury starting using both hands as leads, switching stances, and mugging to Schwarz and the crowd.

In round two, after a few slick combinations busted Schwarz’s nose, Fury unloaded a series of powerful straight hands with Schwarz against the ropes, the last three landing cleanly through Schwarz’s guard and dropping him to the canvas. Schwarz beat the count, bleeding profusely, but quickly got trapped in a corner where Fury unloaded with a series of uncontested haymakers with Schwarz helplessly covered up. Both the referee and Schwarz’s corner simultaneously moved to stop the fight to rescue Schwarz from further punishment. A jubilant Fury even sang some Aerosmith from the ring during his post-fight interview.