Former WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (22-1-1, 12 KOs) is now a free agent. According to Team Zeuge, promoter Sauerland Event GmbH has severed both promotional and managerial ties and will not pursue a rematch with Rocky Fielding, who dethroned Zeuge last month. The protégé of trainer Jurgen Brahmer therefore plans to press ahead with his career planning autonomously and independently.