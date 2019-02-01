By Bob Ryder

Promoter/Matchmaker Carlos Llinas returns to the Sound Board inside Detroit’s MotorCity Casino-Hotel for his next installment of his “Night of Knockouts” series on Friday, February 8. In the junior middleweight eight round main event 24 year old undefeated (7-0, 3 KOs) Isiah Jones of Detroit is in a huge step up fight versus Lanardo Tyner (35-13-2, 22 KOs).

Jones started off his career with 3 KO’s but since has been forced the distance in his last 4. He was the 2016 National Golden Gloves Champion at 165 pounds but brings only 27 rounds of pro experience into the fight. Compare this with Tyner who has mixed it up with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Lamont Peterson, Jessie Vargas, Dierry Jean and Antonio DeMarco, going the distance with all of them. In 314 rounds and 50 bouts of pro experience Tyner has only been knocked out once.

At 43 years of age Tyner is clearly on the downside of his career. However, he has looked far from washed up and non-competitive in his most recent fights, although his once rock solid chin is showing some vulnerability. In his last bout Tyner destroyed another young undefeated fellow Detroit native in Cortez Chambliss. Jones brings not only youth and amateur pedigree into this matchup but he is naturally the bigger man. Jones is a solid middleweight while Tyner is a natural welterweight. This size differential and youth could be the main advantages Jones has over his veteran opponent. Tyner hoping to get at least one more big payday at this stage can’t afford to get tripped up in this one. The feeling here is that if Tyner can maintain his work rate throughout the contest he may have just enough left to out box his less experienced opponent. Kudos to Jones and his team for their willingness to take this fight at this stage of his career. It’s an intriguing matchup for sure.

In another feature eight round bout Detroit’s Jarico O’Quinn (10-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Alex Rangel (17-8-4, 11 KOs) at bantamweight. On paper this looks to be one of the toughest matches of young O’Quinn’s career. Rangel though is still seeking his first win in the United States. After starting his career at 15-1-2, Rangel has dipped to 2-7-2 in his last 11 fights. Odds point to an O’Quinn win in this one as he furthers his ring education against experienced opposition such as this.

With the assistance of fellow matchmaker Aaron Rodriguez, Llinas has put together seven other scheduled contests for his “Night of Knockouts XV”. Detroit’s always popular Darryl Cunningham will trade punches with Tucson’s Rafael Garcia over eight rounds at middleweight. Cruiserweight Taylor Duerr makes a welcome return in a six rounder versus Nicholas Lavin. Also scheduled for six rounds is a welterweight contest between Frank Martin and Efrain Cruz.

Four round bouts will have Matt Price vs Henry Wright at heavyweight, James Gary taking on Jermoun Houck in a lightweight contest, Munib Al-Salmani battles Joel Berman also in the lightweight class, and welterweights Garrett Ross and Cody Baker open up the show.

Tickets for Friday February 8 are available via Ticketmaster or at the Sound Board box office inside the MotorCity Casino-Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 PM with first bell at 7.