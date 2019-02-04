By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world-rated heavyweight Bowie Tupou (27-6, 19 KOs) stopped Roger Izonritei (12-9-1, 11 KOs) in the first round in the main event at St Marys Band Club in St Marys, NSW, Australia. Tupou connected with a power right hand to the head of his opponent, who dropped to the canvas and the fight was waved off at 1:58 by the referee. Tupou boxed successfully in the USA from 2007 to 2012 having sixteen fights and only losing to world-rated Bryant Jennings, Malik Scott and Demetrice King. In 2015, Joseph Parker bombed Tupou out in round one.

Former Australian featherweight Champion Luke Boyd (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Pakpoom Hammarach (6-24) in round one of a scheduled six round bout. Boyd dropped his opponent for the ten count at

:28.

In other action, welterweight Erik Agatejan (3-0, 2 KOs) outscored Mike Yari (3-1) over six rounds. Both boxers were warned for infringements

Also, cruiserweight Ben Sila (5-0, 2 KOs) stopped Harjinder Singh (2-8) in round four of a scheduled six.