By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu’s July 7 bout with WBA #7 middleweight Michael Zerafa at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia on Foxtel Main Event Pay Per View is in doubt due to a possible rib injury suffered by Zerafa.

“He trained, he had a pain under his rib, he said he’s had it for about two or three days, so we sent him to hospital,” trainer Sam Labruna told Foxsports.com.au. “If this guy doesn’t recover in the next three, four, seven days, well, there’s not going to be a fight because I’m not going to put him in there if he’s not right. If he’s not sparring and training, we won’t be fighting. That’s for sure.”