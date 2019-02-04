By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian light middleweight Tim Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) will clash with former Commonwealth Champion Denton Vassell (25-5, 11 KOs) over twelve rounds at the Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Tszyu, who is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, is coming off a round one stoppage of Marcos Jesus Cornejo in September 2018. Vassell who is from Lancashire, England, is coming off a second round stoppage loss to Evadais Korsakas in June 2018.

Also in action will be Rugby League football heavyweight star Paul Gallen (8-0, 4 KOs) who will clash with John Hopoate (12-5, 11 KOs). It will be Gallen’s first fight since November 2017.