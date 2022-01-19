WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan is planning a breakout performance against WBA #13 Jonathan Guidry on January 29 in Warren, Ohio. “We are going to show the world why I am the champion. I have a great opponent in front of me. I am going to do what champions do,” vowed Bryan on a Zoom call with reporters earlier this week.

“After this fight, everybody is going to be shouting my name. I am not worried about that. Boxing people know who Trevor Bryan is. I am here to stay. I am here to fight the best. I am the best. I am the champion…it’s cold in Ohio, but we are going to turn up the heat on January 29. Hopefully, I can get this man out there early. I do not get paid for overtime.”

On fighting Jonathan Guidry in 2011:

“You’re telling me I fought Jonathan Guidry before? Transferring from my amateur career to my professional career, it is a brand-new platform. I am here now. I am the champion now. I am willing to fight anybody, especially if I fought them before. I would fight them again just to show that I am the man. I am the truth. The Dream is the dream. I am here to stay, and I am here to show that this legacy starts here. It starts to show with these great fights. This is a second-time duo. I’m coming to show that.”