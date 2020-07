Statement from Golden Boy on passing of super welterweight contender Travell Mazion:

We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night. Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace.

Mazion succumbed to an auto accident last night in Texas.