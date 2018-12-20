Top Rank announced today it has reached a multi-year agreement with Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) to co-promote WBO light heavyweight world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez. Alvarez’s first bout under this co-promotional agreement will be February 2 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, for his rematch against Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev.

Alvarez knocked out Kovalev in August in the seventh round of a slugfest, which propelled the 34-year-old to the upper reaches of the sport.

“I am really proud of this agreement. I am thankful to GYM for always believing in me. I am also grateful that Top Rank and ESPN demonstrate trust and confidence in my talent,” Alvarez said. “I can’t wait to show the world that I am a great champion.”