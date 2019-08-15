Super lightweight contender Amir Imam (21-2, 18 KOs), a former super lightweight world challenger, has signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. Imam has been out of the ring since March 17, 2018, when he lost a decision to Jose Ramirez for the vacant WBC title. Imam will campaign at either super lightweight or welterweight, and he recently enlisted the services of South Florida-based manager Peter Kahn.