Top Rank returns for a quartet of fight nights at Las Vegas’ newest world-class casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Fans will be permitted inside the venue for all four fight cards.

The debut event, May 22 features the previously announced undisputed junior welterweight world championship showdown between WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez and WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor on ESPN. In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda will now face Philadelphia veteran “Hammerin” Hank Lundy.

The action continues three weeks later, on June 12, when undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson fights Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title.

On June 19, undefeated superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles against Filipino IBF #1 contender Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas.

On June 26, former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko goes against Masayoshi Nakatani in the 12-round lightweight main event.