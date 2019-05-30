By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA featherweight challenger Tommy Browne (40-7-2, 17 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday when he will clash with Jorge Daniel Miranda (56-18, 22 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant WBF light middleweight title at Club Menagle, Menagle Park, NSW, Australia.

Browne lost to former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine in 2018 and is coming off a five round stoppage of Yuttana Wonga in March. Browne challenged Chris John unsuccessfully for the WBA featherweight crown in 2005. Miranda resides in Argentina and is coming off a ten round points loss to IBF #7 middleweight Esquiva Falcao in March.