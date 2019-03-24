Unbeaten 24-year-old heavyweight Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) talks about his June 15 clash with former champ Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) in Las Vegas.



Tom Schwarz: “This is what I’ve been working for since I was a small boy. Now after almost 14 years I’m boxing against Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. It doesn’t get better than that! I consider Tyson to be a great fighter and good sportsman, but I’m young, ambitious, unbeaten, and at the top in the world rankings. With my boxing skills, I’ve won all my 24 fights. I have nothing to lose and in this challenge to Tyson Fury I want to win my 25th fight!”

Promoter Ulf Steinforth: “This is a big challenge for Tom Schwarz. He was a two-time junior world champion, has four title defenses of the WBO Intercontinental title, and has nothing to lose – I believe in him. He has the skills to win this bout, otherwise we wouldn’t have made the fight!”