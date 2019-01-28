Tickets for the world title doubleheader starring Dmitry Bivol and Maurice Hooker defending their belts at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, on Saturday March 9 live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK are on sale. Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) puts his WBA light heavyweight title on the line against Joe Smith Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) in the fifth defense of his belt. Hooker (25-0-3, 17 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO junior welterweight title against unbeaten challenger Mikkel LesPierre (20-0-1, 9 KOs).