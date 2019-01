After his nationally televised win over Josesito Lopez on FOX Saturday night, WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman made it clear that he would like to unify the WBA titler with regular beltholder Manny Pacquiao.

“I would most likely definitely take the Manny Pacquiao fight this year,” declared Thurman. “I feel good. I’m ready to fight wherever Pacquiao wants it.”

If Thurman and Pacman do get on, expect it to be on PPV. The Pacquiao-Broner PPV the previous week reportedly had 400k buys.