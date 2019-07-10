Undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman hosted media at the St. Pete Boxing Club in Florida Wednesday as he showed off his skills in advance of his Saturday, July 20 showdown against eight-division world boxing champion Senator Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao headlining a FOX Sports pay-per-view event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Keith Thurman: “I bet none of Pacquiao’s sparring partners were going at his body. Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is going to touch the body. I want to know how he reacts…my prediction? Less than six rounds. I would love to be 30-0 with 23 knockouts. We’ve got 22 and we’ve held those 22 knockouts for a little too long. It’s time to get one more knockout.
“The time is now. I can’t be the underdog because I am the undefeated champion of the world. He’s the legend, but I have 10 years of youth on my side. However, we’ve seen world champions and legends do tremendous things at later dates. For example, Bernard Hopkins won the world title at 45 years old. Is Manny Pacquiao that kind of world champion? Keith Thurman will be the first one to find out.”
Thurman should watch the Nedal Hussein vs Pacquiao fight (Oct 2000) and the 1st Érik Morales vs Pacquiao fight (March 2005). And come up with a combination of those two fights and make his own game plan off of those 2 fights. You stick a hard jab in Pacquiao’s face, and make it hard to time, and it will mess Pacquiao’s pressure game up. Hussein was probably a little too rough and tough and little dirty with Pacquiao, but you don’t have to take it to the Hussein extreme, or the Jeff Horn extreme. With Morales, he made Pacquioa wear the Winning gloves in the 1st fight, but he had a good game plan in the 1st fight too. Nothing against the Winning gloves, plenty of guys use them, especially in Japan, but Morales picked up on this early in his career and tried to make plenty of his fights with himself and the other guy wearing Winning the gloves, maybe to prolong his career. I think Thurman has to expect at least a 10 round fight, and maybe think KO in round 10 like he did with Diego Chaves. I am still going to say Pacquiao is going to swarm on Thurman and be in and out, side to side. And his T-Rex arms will find the target. Not sure who will win. Thurman will be conditioned better than last time out.
good commentary I agree Thurman ko around 10 pacquaio is on his way out its just that he is extremely conditioned but he had had a lot of fights he time is nigh
LOFL
thurmans a little on edge thats why he’s trying to pump up his ego with all this lip service, gonna be a good one