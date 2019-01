Returning from a 22 month layoff, WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman is a 35:1 favorite to beat Josesito Lopez tonight in Brooklyn. The bout can be seen on FOX.

Meanwhile, WBO junior middleweight champion Jamie Munguia is a whopping 90:1 favorite to retain his title against Takeshi Inoue in Houston. Also on that card, WBA “regular” featherweight champion Jesus Rojas is an 8:1 pick to handle Xu Can. Both bouts can be seen on DAZN.