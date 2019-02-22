By Ron Jackson

There will be plenty of fight action at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park, South Africa on Sunday afternoon when Golden Gloves Promotions present three title fights, an IBO Africa, WBA Pan Africa, All Africa and three undercard matchups. The tournament will be shown live on SS9 from 14:00 -18:30.

In the main event South African super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell 8-0; 6 KOs, meets Alex Kabangu 4-0-1; 1 KO from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a clash over ten rounds for the vacant IBO Africa super-middleweight title.

Campbell who never fought as an amateur made his pro debut on December 1, 2016 with a first round stoppage win over Gabriel Mngadi.

He has had all his fights at Emperors Palace and in August last year won the vacant South African super-middleweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision over Renson Hobyani in a closely fought encounter with scores of 116-111, 115-113 and 114-113.

Very little is known about Kabangu, who has fought all over South Africa and never gone beyond four rounds, against low ranked fighters.

However, Campbell has minimum experience and it is difficult to pick a winner in this one.

In the second title fight on the card Xolani Mcotheli 17-4; 12 KOs, from Mdantsane, the South African and WBF Intercontinental champion goes in against the inexperienced but talented Jabulani Makhense 6-0; 4 KOs, of Pretoria for the vacant WBA junior-welterweight title, scheduled for 12 rounds.

The vastly more experienced Mcotheli who is undefeated in his last four fights with two wins inside the distance must be the overwhelming favourite.

In title fight number three Clement Kamanga 11-3; 5 KOs, who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo but now fights out of Johannesburg, faces the big punching Cape Town based Marios Matamba 9-0; 7 KOs, from Brazzaville, Congo, in a clash for the vacant IBF All Africa junior-welterweight title over ten rounds.

Kamanga is coming off two losses in his last two fights and could battle against the unbeaten Matamba.

In the opening bout of the afternoon Siphiwe Ntombela meets Tristan Truter at junior-middleweight, scheduled four rounds and in a junior-bantamweight contest over six rounds Andile Cindi faces Ricardo Malijica; and in another six rounder at middleweight Karabo Mokupi takes on Augustin Matata.