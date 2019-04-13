By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

How long will the old solider and three-division world titleholder Akira Yaegashi keep fighting to pursue another belt? The answer is blowing in the wind.



Yaegashi, standing only 5’3” and aging at 36, looked sharp and found it easy to dispatch Thailand’s Sahaphap Bunop (4-3, 3 KOs), 113.75, at 2:25 of the second session in a scheduled ten on Monday (April 8) in Tokyo, Japan. Akira (28-6, 16 KOs), 114.25, displayed his agility, jumping up to the much taller opponent to drop him on three occasions prior to the third man’s well-received halt. Yaegashi maintains his motivation and physical fitness as well toward his dream of acquiring his fourth belt.



