By Miguel Maravilla

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen, (8-0, 7 KOs), of Honolulu, Hawaii by way of New York is set to headline tonight against Victor Toney (8-2-1, 6 KO’s) of Youngstown, Ohio in the SOCA Fights main event clash from The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California live on Triller TV.

“I feel great. I’m fighting a tough opponent, I’m looking to go out there and put him away in style,” Panthen told Fightnews.com®.

Panthen held his training camp at the Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood as he prepared for his main event fight.

“Preparation is great. I feel I’m outdoing every camp. It’s going on full colors, the sparring, another perfect camp,” Panthen said about his camp. “The sparring it’s been hard to get them, but I was supposed to spar Janibek but then it fell off, he also has a fight and in camp for July 13. We have sparred before but this camp we sparred bigger guys light heavyweights, and different looks,” Panthen added.

His opponent, Victor Toney only two defeats came at the hands of current WBC and WBO super welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora and undefeated middleweight prospect Troy Isley both defeats were via decision.

“He has two losses, one loss to current unified champion Sebastian Fundora and the other to undefeated Troy Isley both by decision,” Panthen on his opponent Victor Toney. “He is hard to hit, strong, and experienced. It’s not going to be easy; he is not coming to lose he is coming off an upset win vs. an undefeated opponent,”

Taking boxing at the age of 13, Panthen thrived in other sports such as football, wrestling, and lacrosse.

“I first got into boxing living in Hawaii, I was an aggressive kid. I found a passion for it because in football hitting someone is fun, in wrestling taking down someone is fun but its much fun punching someone in the face,” Panthen said. “It was the first sport I dedicated myself to because boxing is year-round. When I get beat up, I would like to get beat-up so that’s when I got the niche,” Panthen added.

An avid fan of the sport, as well, Panthen talked about his favorite fighters growing up and why he was a fan.

“I loved Mickey Ward and Arturo Gatti because of their grit and determination. I’m Italian and Irish. I liked Roy Jones Jr because there was nothing much better. Mike Tyson because of certain things. I like specific fighters because of specific things,” Panthen stated.

Currently a prospect in the super welterweight division, Panthen hopes to one day find himself in the mix at the top of the division in the years to come. The landscape at 154 finds itself with current world champions Sebastian Fundora, Jermell Charlo, Bakhram Murtazalievk, Interim champion Serhii Bohachuk, as well as former world champion Tim Tszyu, undefeated fighters Vergil Ortiz, Xander Zayas, Charles Conwell, Slawa Spomer, and top-rated Jesus Ramos who suffered is only controversial decision defeat at the hands of Erickson Lubin.

“I think there are a lot of entertaining fights to be made. It’s a very exciting time at 154 and I am ready to be in that mix,” Panthen said. “Hopefully, I will find my way in the mix soon,”

The Patriot looks to put his stamp and represent American boxing on a different level.

“The patriot is what I stand for and what I believe in and what I am. I plan to shove my name along with America itself along boxing,”

“Expect explosiveness, expect fireworks, American boxing on full display.

What is American boxing? Panthen asked. “People think of Mexican style boxing, European Style, Puerto Rican style, I don’t think Floyd Mayweather is American style with pitty-pat and shoulder roll,” Panthen said.

“I will bring American boxing; we are grit and determination. Getting the job done. That is what America is,” Panthen concluded.

Follow Miguel on X @MigMaravilla