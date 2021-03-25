WBC silver cruiserweight champion Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (22-5-0, 13 KOs) will travel to Russia to face unbeaten Evgeny Tishchenko (8-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg. The fight will also be an eliminator for the right to challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu. Tishchenko was the 2016 Olympic gold medalist at heavyweight and at 6’5 will have six inches on Mchunu.