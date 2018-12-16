IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia successfully defended his title by unanimous decision over Francisco Fonseca (22-2-1, 16 KOs) of Costa Rica. “It was a great show and another opportunity for me to show that I’m the best in the world. I’m growing, I started boxing late,” Farmer said at the post-fight press conference. “He was pretty tough…we stuck to the game plan.”

The name of Gervonta Davis came up. “If that fight can happen let’s do it if I can fight him on DAZN. It makes no sense to fight him on Showtime.”

Farmer is next scheduled to make a homecoming title defense in three months. “Sometime next week. We will announce that show, his Philly return, in March,” Farmer’s co-promoter Eddie Hearn said.

