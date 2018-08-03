Tevin “The American Idol” Farmer (26-4-1, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, won the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title today via 12-round unanimous decision against Australian Billy Dib (43-5, 24 KOs), at Technology Park, in Eveleigh, a suburb of Sydney, Australia.

Tevin Farmer: “Billy Dib is a hell of a fighter, he had a great career, and he’s a two-time world champion. He tried to bully me and that might have worked if I wasn’t from Philly. I’m the new champion of the world. It was a long time to get here, but there’s a long way to go. Nobody wanted to give me a shot, everybody was ducking me so I had to kick the door in. Now I’ve got the belt and everybody will want to start screaming my name. I’m ready to fight anyone and unify the titles.”

Promoter Lou DiBella: “I’ve never had a champion like Tevin Farmer. At 7-4-1, with all the odds against him, he decided he’d be a world champion. He went from 7-4-1 to 26-4-1, now with an IBF strap around his waist. Despite being shot through the hand protecting family and getting robbed in his last fight, he never stopped smiling and always believed in himself. Tevin is Philly to the core.”