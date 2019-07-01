Former WBO lightweight champion “Turbo” Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) hopes to end a two-fight losing streak against Tanzania’s Jonas Segu (19-8-2, 6 KOs) on July 12 at the Eventim Olympia in Liverpool, England, live on ESPN+.

Ahead of the eight-rounder, Flanagan said, “Segu looks like he loves to come forward and wing shots in. We’ve already had a little watch of him and we’re not going to have to go looking for him.

“Segu will come forward looking to land I’ve got to miss and make him pay. He’s going to be there to be hit so it’ll be an entertaining fight for the fans. He’s coming for a fight and I’ll catch him.

“I’ve not boxed since before Christmas. There’s still so much left in the tank and I’ll be looking to show that against a tough fighter. I’ll prove I’m as good as I’ve always been – if not better.

“I believe I’m a world level fighter. It’s where I’ve boxed for three or four years now. I’m in that class and I believe with one or two good wins, I’ll be back boxing for another world title.

“If I didn’t think I was capable of winning a world title, I’d have knocked boxing on the head.”

Joining Flanagan-Segu on the card is four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (37-5-1, 17 KOs) versus Kim Poulsen (28-5, 7 KOs), and a IBF European title clash between Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May.