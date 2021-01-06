By TMZ.com

“I know y’all scared and sh*t, but let’s just make the fight happen for the fans. Let’s just do that. Don’t overprice yourselves. If y’all believe y’all the best and y’all think that y’all can take this, then let’s make the fight happen! Man, don’t be p***y about it!”

That’s 23-year-old boxing champ Teofimo Lopez throwing down the gauntlet to rivals Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney … 3 of the sport’s youngest, most-talented stars.

TMZ Sports talked to the undefeated, lightweight champ about his next move … as he plots his return just months after dethroning pound-for-pound king, Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Our goal is to shoot for three fights this year whether it’s my mandatory [boxer George Kambosos], Garcia, Haney, Tank Davis, those guys at 135 lbs., that’s where our goal is.”

22-year-old Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) beat Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell Saturday night … and then demanded a fight with 26-year-old Davis (21-0, 20 KOs), telling us he’ll knock out Tank inside 2 rounds.

Why isn’t anyone calling out Lopez?? Teo says it’s fear.

“It’s because they’re scared! It’s really what it comes down to. They’re scared.”

Unbeaten Tank Davis, scared?

“Yeah, he is [scared]. He is. He’s not scared of the opposition he’s facing right now because it’s light work. I mean he knocked out a 122 pounder [Leo Santa Cruz]. C’mon yo! I can do the same sh*t and I can do it better, in a better fashion,” Teofimo says.

“But hey, I take my hat off to [Davis], he’s doing his thing and I congratulate all of them. Haney, Garcia, Tank. But, when it comes to it man, I’m the king of the division. I’m the kingpin!”

Boxing in 2021 … gonna be fun!