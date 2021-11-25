November 24, 2021
Boxing News

Teofimo-Kambosos face-to-face

Enm19577
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos face off after the final press conference for Saturday’s DAZN card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The dream is over, here comes the reality

