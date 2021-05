Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee Gadwin Rosa 130 vs. George Acosta 129

(WBA Fedecentro jr lightweight title) Elvin Gambarov 154 vs. Diego Cruz 153

Pedro Salome 123 vs. Hector Bayanilla 123

Jean Guerra Vega 135 vs. Gilberto Aguilar 135 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Events Center, Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo

Limited Tickets remain available by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the box office. Canelo-Saunders Final Press Conference Mayweather-Paul kick-off press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.