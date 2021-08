Telemundo Weights Yamar “The Magic” Alamo 140 vs. Adrian “El Chinito” Yung 140 lbs

(WBO NABO Jr Welterweights) Mekhrubon Sanginov 147 vs. Albert “Barreterito” Beltran 147

Otar Eransoyan 130 vs. Juan Carlos Peña 130

Jorge Romero 122 vs. Jesus “Sargento” Martínez 122

Anthony Olascuaga 110 vs. Saul “Baby” Juarez 110

Luis Cabrera 133 vs. Carlos “Jaguar” Jimenez 133

Otabek Kholmatov 128 vs. Marcello Williams 131 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Events Center, Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: Boexo Telemundo Franco-Maloney Final Press Conference Rigo-Casimero Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.