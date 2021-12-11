Today’s scheduled bout in Ekaterinburg, Russia, between former WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeria (31-2, 22 KOs) and Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) was canceled about an hour before the fight due to Kurbanov running a fever. Teixeria will return to Brazil for the time being. It’s up in the air whether he will fight another opponent or reschedule the bout with Kurbanov early next year.