Taylor, Khongsong make weight

Josh Taylor 139.25 vs. Apinun Khongsong 139.5

(WBA/IBF super lightweight titles) Charlie Edwards 117.5 vs. Kyle Williams 117.25

Davey Oliver Joyce 121.25 vs. Ionut Baluta 121.25

George Davey 154.5 vs. Jeff Thomas 155.5

Eithan James 141.25 vs. Kris Pilkington 141.25 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+, BT Sport Charlomania: Everyone makes weight Briedis, Dorticos make weight

