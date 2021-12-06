“I hurt my hand, so I wasn’t able to get him out of there,” said WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after winning a 12-round round unanimous decision over Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in front of a star-studded, sellout crowd of 15,850 in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

“I felt as the fight was going, he was breaking down…he’s a shorter fighter, so I was throwing down on the top of his head. I hit him with my knuckle and messed it up. I hurt my hand in the sixth round. No matter if the opponent is taller or shorter, I’ve got to get through it. He’s a warrior. Even though he didn’t win, a star was born tonight.”

Davis added that he’s ready to take on all comers. “Whatever the best opportunity is for me, I’ll do it. All of them guys are easy work. I’m the top dog.”

* * *

Meanwhile, Cruz indicated that he deserved the victory. “Viva Mexico. I have nothing to say, the fans are speaking on who won this fight,” he said.