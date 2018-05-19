May 19, 2018

Stevenson-Jack/Russell-Diaz: Final Words

Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack
(WBC light heavyweight title)
Referee: Ian John-Lewis (England)
Judges: Guido Cavalleri (Italy), Jesse Reyes (Texas), Eric Marlinski (New York)

Adonis Stevenson: “Anything he brings, I will be ready. I will get the job done. This will not go 12 rounds. I just need one punch, only one.”

Badou Jack: “I’m just going to go in there and be smart and win the fight. I have no nerves, I’m just excited. I felt he was nervous; you could feel it. He’s finally in against a real fighter. He hasn’t fought anyone top-notch since 2013.”

* * * * *

Gary Russell Jr. vs. JoJo Diaz
(WBC featherweight title)
Referee: Kenny Chevalier (Maryland)
Judges: David Braslow (Maryland), Dave Moretti (Nevada), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)

Gary Russell Jr: “I feel as though I am the best fighter in the division, hands down. JoJo Diaz has stated that. I feel that I shouldn’t be going the distance with anybody. If I do, I’ll be disappointed in myself. We ain’t going 12.”

JoJo Diaz: “I’m going to break down Gary Russell physically and mentally. I’ll be the champion come Saturday night.”

Frampton picks Selby over Warrington
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.