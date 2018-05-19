Stevenson-Jack/Russell-Diaz: Final Words

Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack

(WBC light heavyweight title)

Referee: Ian John-Lewis (England)

Judges: Guido Cavalleri (Italy), Jesse Reyes (Texas), Eric Marlinski (New York)

Adonis Stevenson: “Anything he brings, I will be ready. I will get the job done. This will not go 12 rounds. I just need one punch, only one.”

Badou Jack: “I’m just going to go in there and be smart and win the fight. I have no nerves, I’m just excited. I felt he was nervous; you could feel it. He’s finally in against a real fighter. He hasn’t fought anyone top-notch since 2013.”

* * * * *

Gary Russell Jr. vs. JoJo Diaz

(WBC featherweight title)

Referee: Kenny Chevalier (Maryland)

Judges: David Braslow (Maryland), Dave Moretti (Nevada), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)

Gary Russell Jr: “I feel as though I am the best fighter in the division, hands down. JoJo Diaz has stated that. I feel that I shouldn’t be going the distance with anybody. If I do, I’ll be disappointed in myself. We ain’t going 12.”

JoJo Diaz: “I’m going to break down Gary Russell physically and mentally. I’ll be the champion come Saturday night.”