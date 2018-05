WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) and former two-division world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” (21-1-4, 13 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The 40-year-old Stevenson dominated the first six rounds. Jack came on down the stretch as Stevenson wore down. Scores were 114-114, 115-113 Jack, 114-114. Stevenson retains his title.