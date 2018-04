On Saturday’s Showtime telecast, it was announced that Errol Spence Jr. (23-0, 20 KOs) will make the second defense of his IBF welterweight world championship against undefeated mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo June 16 on SHOWTIME in a homecoming fight in Dallas.

Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs), hails from Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, and is promoted by Zanfer Promotions.