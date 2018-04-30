Spence-Ocampo venue announced

Undefeated welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will defend his IBF world title in a Dallas homecoming Saturday, June 16 live on SHOWTIME at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco against unbeaten mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo. It will be the first boxing event inside Ford Center and Spence’s first hometown fight as world champion. Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Man Down Promotions, go on sale Friday.

Errol Spence: “I believe that I’m the number one fighter in the welterweight division and I’ll step into the ring on June 16 with that feeling. I’m going to draw from the energy of my fans. I’ve studied some of Ocampo and I can tell he likes to box but he’s willing to get into a fight. I know how he feels going into someone else’s hometown for his first shot at the title. This is his big opportunity and it’s going to make this a great event.”

Carlos Ocampo: “I’m training very hard for my fight against Errol Spence Jr. This is the opportunity that I’ve worked my whole life to get and I’m coming to take Spence’s belt on June 16. I will give the fans a very exciting fight and show once again what Mexican fighters are made of.”