Fighters competing in televised undercard action this Saturday leading up to the Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring at AT&T Stadium.



Competing on the pay-per-view undercard are unbeaten former champion David Benavidez and veteran contender J’Leon Love, who meet in a 10-round super middleweight fight, undefeated former champion Luis Nery and former world champion McJoe Arroyo, who battle in 10-rounds of bantamweight action, and heavyweight fan-favorite Chris Arreola and unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin, who meet in a 10-round showdown.

Former heavyweight champion Charles Martin will take on Dallas-native Gregory Corbin on FS1 immediately before the PPV telecast.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Thursday from AT&T Stadium:

David Benavidez

“We’ve trained very hard for this fight. Without my father Jose, I wouldn’t be here in this great position. I’m excited to fight at this stadium in front of all these fans.

“I’m looking forward to doing the same thing to J’Leon that I did to Rogelio ‘Porky’ Medina. ‘Porky’ knocked him out, so you know what I’m going to do to Love.

“I trained for J’Leon Love like he was a world champion. I’ve been working with champions this whole training camp, so I’m ready to go in there and take him out.

“I’m going to leave the fans entertained. I know that there are a lot of things that I can exploit in Love’s game. I’m going to be way faster and tougher than anyone he’s faced.

“I’ve felt like I was at home all week. I’ve had amazing support and I’m ready. My weight is on point. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I have to capitalize on it.

“I’ve been on sidelines and seen other people get their glory. Love’s time has passed already. I’ve seen him fight when I was a teenager and I feel like I have to send a message of what I’m going to do to J’Leon Love so that I can send a message to the rest of the division”.

J’Leon Love

“This is a great card. Benavidez has been a great champion. I’ve had my days in this game and not everyone believes in me. But that’s okay, because I believe in myself. I’ll show everyone why on Saturday.

“Not everyone knows what I’ve been through in my life. I’ve had to face some demons and I conquered them. This fight, is another demon that I have to conquer.

“Mentally I’m in a way better place for this fight than against Peter Quillin. I’m in there with a great former champion with a lot of talent. You have to be mentally prepared. We’re going to make this a great fight.

“A lot of us come from nothing, who would have ever thought we’d have a fan base? I’m from a small town in Detroit and having fan support, it makes me love the sport even more.

“This is an amazing stage and opportunity for me. To be in the co-main under the great main event, I’m going to take full advantage. I’m going to display my talents and live up to the expectations of this fight.

“I’m going to come and do what I’m supposed to do. I’m going to give everyone an exciting fight. This isn’t just a regular fight. I’m going to give a great effort on Saturday.”

Luis Nery

“I want to thank everyone for making this possible. I have a tough opponent who comes to fight and I’m going to be at my very best on Saturday.

“I’m going to show everyone that I’m a stronger fighter than ever. I’m faster too and better than I’ve ever been heading into a fight.

“I’m ready to prove why I’m the best bantamweight in the world. Saturday is going to be a statement to all the other fighters.

“I prepared very well for this fight and I’m very motivated. I’m going to knock Arroyo out in six rounds or less. I know what I can bring and he won’t be able to sustain it.

“Fans are going to see a great fight. We’re continuing the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry and we’re going to give everybody a war.”

McJoe Arroyo

“Everyone knows my opponent is strong and that Mexico vs. Puerto Rico brings satisfying fights for the fans. I’m going to give everyone what they deserve on Saturday, a great night of boxing.

“This would be a big win for me, I’m hungry and I know he’s hungry. I want to be world champion again and I know this fight gets me closer to that.

“I respect whatever my opponent says, he has to believe in himself and believe in myself. If he thinks he’s going to knock me out, then he better of trained hard. Because if he didn’t, I’ve got a surprise for him.

“Every time I go into the ring I want to give the fans a great night of boxing. I’m going to try to have fun in the ring and show my talent that night.”

Chris Arreola

“It’s an honor to be here. To fight on this big stage, from my first fight being in a tent in front of 150 people, it’s really special. I can’t wait for Saturday.

“I trained hard for Saturday because I know Augustin is here to make a statement. He’s not going to do that against me. Los Angeles is going to get his win and his 0 has got to go.

“It’s an honor to see the reception I’ve gotten from the fans here in Dallas. I’m nobody without the fans. The fact that they still remember me is special. At the end of the day my fans can’t get in the ring with me. It’s just me and Augustin and we’re going to give the fans a great fight.

“I have to take care of business Saturday. If I can do that, I’ll be ready to face anybody. First of all, I have to get by Augustin.”

Jean Pierre Augustin

“I’d like to thank my team giving me the opportunity to fight on this card. This is a big event and great opportunity for me. This is the biggest stage I’ve been on and I know I have to take advantage.

“I’m ready to put on the performance of my lifetime. I’m in shape to put on that great performance. I’m from Boston and Chris is from Los Angeles, and we haven’t lost to Los Angeles once this year. It’s not going to start on Saturday.

“I’m getting myself mentally prepared to put on a boxing clinic. I know he’s going to be there in front of me. That’s what we prepared for the last 11-12 weeks. We know he’s coming straight for me and I’m excited.”

Charles Martin

“I’m thankful to be on this card. It’s a blessing. I’m here to do my thing on Saturday. When I’m in this mindset, nobody can beat me but myself.

“I know I’m going to be stronger and more skilled than this guy. I’m not overlooking him, but I’m going to show that he’s not on my level.

“I don’t try to be like anyone but myself. You’ll see the best of me on Saturday. I have an obstacle at hand and I’m going to get rid of him. Then we’ll look forward to what we have next. I’m not a man of words, I’m a man of action.”

Gregory Corbin

“It’s been a long time coming, and if anyone knows my story, they know why I’m saying that. March 16 is going to be my 4th of July. I can’t wait.

“I hope he’s not overlooking me. I’ve got something for him. He’s going to be in for a big shock on Saturday.

“This is very big for me and my community to be in this position. If you’ve ever watched a little bit of Riddick Bowe, a little Evander Holyfield and a little George Foreman, you’ll see all of them in my body on Saturday.”