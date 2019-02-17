Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia faced-off, but also kept their distance, on Saturday during a press conference in Los Angeles. They clash for Spence’s world title in a March 16 PPV from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



Errol Spence Jr: “Size always matters, but when you get in there, at the end of the day, it’s about skills and intelligence. I’m not going to rely on size. I’m going to focus on my talent. If I can roll through him, then I’ll show my killer instinct and try to get him out of there. I’m going to use my ability to break him down.”

Mikey Garcia: “If people say Errol is bigger, that’s just obvious. But who’s faster? Who has better timing? There’s a lot more that goes into this sport and who’s going to win this particular fight…I just feel like I’m the better fighter. I think I have the advantage everywhere except maybe power, but we’ll find out on fight night.”