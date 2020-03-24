Postponements of boxing matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic continue worldwide continue, as the event scheduled in Thailand for April 4 headlined by two-time WBC super flyweight champion Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-5-1, 41 knockouts) facing former champion Amnat Ruenroeng (20-3, 6 knockouts) has been provisionally postponed until May 2. The fight was supposed to take place behind closed doors, but the promoters decided to postpone it, as they don’t want to put at risk the boxers, fans and people involved with the promotion.