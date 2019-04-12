By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-14-1, 19 KOs) clearly outpointed Mark Lucas (9-2, 3 KOs) over twelve rounds on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria to capture the WBF middleweight title in what was the Australian ring great’s final ring appearance. Soliman boxed brilliantly to be awarded the contest by scores of 120-108, 118-110, 118-110.



“Mark Lucas is a former OPBF Champion and was a very tough opponent but no one was going to defeat me tonight in what is my final bout,” Soliman told Fightnews.com®. “Training was perfect for me and what I was doing in the gym I was able to do against Lucas. The referee did a great job and let the both of us fight.

“The promoter Brian Amatruda said if I wasn’t 46 years of age and retiring he would have me boxing again in three weeks. He thought is was a very good performance. The only fighter I would come out of retirement for would be Anthony Mundine who I boxed three times at super middleweight. I’m confident I would beat him at middleweight.

“I started boxing amateur in 1991 and had 85 bouts and 61 professional bouts. My idol in boxing was Pernell Whitaker who was a genius in the ring . I was fortunate to meet him in a lift in Las Vegas and told him he was my idol and someone told Pernell that I was Sam Soliman and he said he seen me fight Winky Wright.

“I want to thank Fightnews.com® for your support. I will be involved in boxing now as a trainer. I have four gun professional boxers and four gun amateurs at my gym – Sam’s Stable.”