Silva headlines in March 3 Clearwater, Fla

Lightweight William “Baby Face” Silva (24-1, 14 KOs) returns to the ring March 3 to face Rogelio “El Loco” Casarez (13-6, 5 KOs) at Banquet Master in Clearwater, Florida. Silva is best known for his 2016 loss against highly-touted Felix Verdejo on HBO in 2016. Silva-Casarez showdown is slated for ten rounds and is for the NBA world and IBO Continental 135 pound titles.

In the co-feature, popular local cruiserweight Nicholas “The Showstopper” Iannuzzi (18-4, 10 KOs) returns to the squared circle for the first time in nearly four years to face Lemarcus Tucker (5-3-1, 3 KOs).

Also, middleweight prospect Antonio Tarver Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Carlos Dixon (1-12-1, 1 KO) in a four round contest. Tarver Jr. is the son of former unified champion Antonio Tarver.

Featherweight Ricky “Cowboy” Tomlinson (5-3-2, 3 KOs) meets unbeaten Ernest Hall (3-0, 1 KO) in a four rounder.

In other undercard bouts, Joseph Fernandez meets Thomas Amaro in a six rounder, heavyweight Jordan Sanders challenges Rodriguez Cade over four rounds, Ozodbek Aripov faces Chaklit Ali Redwood in a four round junior middleweight tilt and Rufat Huseynov battles Emilio Rivera.

“We at Fire Fist Boxing are looking forward to an explosive night of boxing with championship bouts and a great undercard,” said promoter Jody Caliguire. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the boxing fans for another great evening filled with international and local talent.”

The eight-bout card is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and tables can be purchased by calling 813-734-2461. The first bout is scheduled for 7 p.m.