Promoter Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Events presents a bumper tournament, headlined by a clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight title between former South African junior-bantamweight champion Yanga Sigqibo and Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday night.

The tournament will be shown live on SS8 from 19:00 to 23:00.

Sigqibo 11-1-1; 3 made his pro debut on November 17, 2013 and fought to a draw against Zukisani George.

The only loss on his record was in his fifth fight against Ayanda Dulani in October 2015 who outpointed him over four rounds.

Since this setback he has remained undefeated and in April this year he won the South African junior-bantamweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision over Sabelo Ngebinya.

He subsequently relinquished the South African title and in July this year captured the vacant WBC International junior-bantamweight title with a split decision win over Rene Dacquel. .

Siqibo faces a tough task against the 24-year-old Lara 26-2-1; 9 who is a seasoned professional with his only defeats coming on his debut and against Kazuto Ioka on July 20, 2016 in a challenge for the WBA flyweight belt.

Siseko Makeleni 7-1; 4 and Cape Town based Congolese Marios Matama 8-0; 6 meet in clash for the vacant WBO Africa junior-welterweight title.

Former two-time world champion Nkosinathi Joyi 26-5; 18 returns to action after two years when he faces Mpho Seforo 7-0-1; 2 in a bout for the vacant WBO Africa light-flyweight title.

South African flyweight champion Bongani Silila 16-5-3; 12 who fights from the southpaw stance defends his title against 19-year-old prospect Nhlanhla Tyirha 3-0; 1.

If Tyirha wins the title he will equal Vic Toweel’s record when he beat Jimmy Webster in his fourth fight to win the South African bantamweight title.

However, it is interesting to note that Nick van den Bergh won the South African heavyweight title in his first fight on a disqualification against Fred Storbeck in April 1918.

Also on the bill is a flyweight contest scheduled for six rounds between Nhlanhla Ngamntwini 14-2-1; 12 and Mfundo Gwayana 20-12-3; 9.