Watch undercard fights from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In streaming action, hard-hitting contender Edwin Rodriguez will take on Mitch Williams in a 10-round cruiserweight fight, unbeaten prospect Antonio Russell will square off against Mexico’s Jose Maria Cardenas in an eight-round bantamweight showdown and Leduan Barthelemy will face Mexico’s Miguel Angel Aispuro in an eight-round super featherweight matchup.

