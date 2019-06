Photo: Boxing Bob Newman



The 2019 IBHOF inductees were honored in the ring during “halftime” of the Star Boxing show. Don Elbaum, Lee Samuels, Teddy Atlas, Donald Curry, Julian Jackson, Tony DeMarco and Buddy McGirt were all on hand to the thrill of the crowd. Fellow inductee Guy Jutras wasn’t on hand but will be involved in events throughout the rest of the weekend.