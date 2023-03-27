Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off for the first time this week at the launch party ahead of this weekend’s fight at the O2 Arena in London.
Franklin is definitely an acceptable opponent after losses. The verdict against Whyte was pretty disputed. AJ must win on this one, while Franklin just has to do his best to build a reputation as a contender and top 10 fighter.
*after 2 losses on a row.
AJ looks huge!