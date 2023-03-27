Shot of the Day Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off for the first time this week at the launch party ahead of this weekend’s fight at the O2 Arena in London. Franklin: I want to knock AJ's a$$ out! Like this: Like Loading...

