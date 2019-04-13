In a huge upset, journeyman heavyweight Mario Heredia (16-6-1, 13 KOs) derailed the comeback of former WBC heavyweight champion Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter (37-7, 30 KOs) with an eight round split decision on Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The 38-year-old Peter dropped Heredia with a right hand in round three, but Heredia came back to often outwork Peter the rest of the way. Scores were 77-74, 76-75 Heredia, 79-72 Peter. Peter, who had been inactive in 2017 and 2018, started his comeback in February getting a quick knockout win. This loss to a fighter who entered with a 2-5-1 record in his last six bouts was unexpected.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Rydell Booker (25-2, 12 KOs). Slow-paced fight with Franklin outworking Booker. Scores 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

The U.S. debut of undefeated WBA #5, IBF #5 heavyweight Otto Wallin of Sweden ended in a no decision. Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) suffered a cut on the side of his head and Nick Kisner (21-4-1, 6 KOs) suffered a cut over his right eye from a round one headbutt. Kisner stated he couldn’t see and the bout was waved off.

Female featherweight Brenda Karen “La Pumita” Carabajal (16-4-1, 9 KOs) outscored previously unbeaten Elena Gradinar (9-1, 2 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the IBF women’s 126lb title. 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

Super flyweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (12-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Vicente Alfaro Martinez (9-5, 3 KOs) over eight. 80-72 across the board.

Middleweight Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Bryan Goldsby (5-10, 0 KOs).