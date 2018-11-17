By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event, Philadelphia welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis, 22-0, 20 KOs, overwhelmed Raymond Serrano, 24-6, 10 KOs, scoring three knockdowns in round two. Referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight the moment Serrano hit the deck for the third time. The time was 1:12 of the second round.

In an 8-round junior welterweight fight, Philly’s Samuel Teah, 15-2-1, 7 KOs, scored an upset points win over Kenneth Sims Jr. Teah landed effectively with numerous right hand power shots throughout the eight rounds, and controlled most of the action in the competitive bout. All three judges scored the fight for Teah, 79-73 and 77-75 twice.

In the first TV bout, Arnold Khegai of Odessa, Ukraine, 14-0-1, 9 KOs, beat Jorge Diaz of New Brunswick, 19-6-1, 10 KOs, by 8-round unanimous decision. Khegai scored one knockdown in round six, and went on to win by scores of 79-72 and 77-74 twice, in the junior featherweight bout.