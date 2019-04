In a clash undisputed world female middleweight championship, WBA, WBC, IBF middleweight titleholder Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over WBO champion and WBC Champion in Recess Christina Hammer (24-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. As the fight progressed, Shields dictated the action more and more and won going away. Scores were 98-92 across the board.